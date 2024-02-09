PM to meet farmers’ representatives on Tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with representatives of Greece’s protesting farmers at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday at noon, Kathimerini understands.

Ten representatives are slated to attend the talks, with their names expected to be announced shortly.

Speaking on Skai TV on Friday, the head of Mitsotakis’ press office, Dimitris Tsiodras, confirmed the meeting’s timing on Tuesday. However, he suggested that lifting the blockades is a prerequisite for the meeting.

“The right of one group to protest cannot infringe upon the rights of other groups. Roads must remain accessible, and the government remains open to dialogue,” he said.

The farmers’ demands include duty-free agricultural diesel, reduced electricity costs, subsidies on supplies and animal feed, renegotiation of the EU’s new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), full compensation for lost income, and cessation of the labeling of non-Greek produce as Greek.

Tsiodras pointed out that fiscal space has been exhausted, but there could be a discussion on other issues. He did not provide specific details.