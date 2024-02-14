NEWS

17-year-old falls victim to revenge porn

Police are seeking a suspect in a revenge porn case involving a 17-year-old girl from Paiania in East Attica.

The victim allegedly sent nude photos to a man, who claimed to be 22 years old, after they connected on an online dating app five months ago.

Upon the victim’s request to halt communication, the suspect allegedly shared these images with the girl’s uncle and several friends.

Authorities have launched an investigation following a report filed by the victim’s mother with the police.

Crime

