Disgruntled former employee kills three

A view shows the building of a shipping company following a shooting in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, on February 12, 2024. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

The ultimatum of the shipowning family to the 75-year-old foreman to leave the house he had been given to live in and his dismissal from the company a few days prior was, it seems, what led him to the triple murder – the owner of the shipping company Maria Karnesi, managing director Antonis Vlassakis and ship captain Ilias Koukoularis – at the firm’s offices in Glyfada, southern Athens on Monday, before killing himself.

The 75-year-old, an Egyptian national, had worked for 36 consecutive years at European Product Carriers Ltd. In recent years he was the caretaker of the houses of the shipowning family and also looked after the grandmother of the family. Apart from the family home in Glyfada, he looked after the family villa in Petalios, a small island off Evia.

According to police estimates, another reason why relations between the Egyptian caretaker and the family soured is the legal dispute between the 85-year-old shipowner Spyros Karnesis and his two sisters, 79-year-old Despina and 77-year-old Maria, over a financial dispute amounting to 325 million dollars.

This domestic dispute is believed to have affected the caretaker, who in the past had maintained good relations with all of them.