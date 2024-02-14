NEWS

Turkey’s Erdogan on first Egypt visit in decade with Gaza in focus

Turkey’s Erdogan on first Egypt visit in decade with Gaza in focus
File photo.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit to Egypt since 2012 on Wednesday to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, taking a big step toward rebuilding ties between the regional powers.

Erdogan has said discussions would focus on Israel’s Gaza offensive. The leaders, whose relations frayed over Egypt’s 2013 military coup and its fallout for the Muslim Brotherhood, are set to hold a press conference later.

The visit caps diplomatic efforts in recent years to thaw the nations’ frosty relations. They mutually appointed ambassadors last year, and this month Turkey said it would provide Egypt with armed drones.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo broke down in 2013 after Egypt’s then-army chief Sisi led the ouster of the Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi, an ally of Turkey. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy Palestine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Iran’s Raisi meets Erdogan in Turkey for talks on Gaza conflict, energy
NEWS

Iran’s Raisi meets Erdogan in Turkey for talks on Gaza conflict, energy

Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets
NEWS

Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets

Erdogan: Chance for peace in Gaza conflict lost for now
NEWS

Erdogan: Chance for peace in Gaza conflict lost for now

Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken
NEWS

Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken

Turkey tells Blinken that Gaza ceasefire needed urgently, source says
NEWS

Turkey tells Blinken that Gaza ceasefire needed urgently, source says

Diplomatic rift between Israel, Turkey
NEWS

Diplomatic rift between Israel, Turkey