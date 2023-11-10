NEWS

Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken

Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken
File photo.

Turkey discussed increasing the daily number of aid trucks to at least 500 for Gaza with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

The top US diplomat took a positive approach on the issue during talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Erdogan said.

Ankara will take steps to provide ambulances, food, water and medication to Gaza in cooperation with other countries, Erdogan also said as he spoke to reporters during his return flight from Uzbekistan. [Reuters]

Turkey US Diplomacy Palestine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey tells Blinken that Gaza ceasefire needed urgently, source says
NEWS

Turkey tells Blinken that Gaza ceasefire needed urgently, source says

Diplomatic rift between Israel, Turkey
NEWS

Diplomatic rift between Israel, Turkey

Erdogan says Hamas is not a terrorist organization
NEWS

Erdogan says Hamas is not a terrorist organization

Cyprus outlines plan for maritime corridor to get aid to Gaza
NEWS

Cyprus outlines plan for maritime corridor to get aid to Gaza

Mitsotakis to Shtayyeh: Greece ready to assist in humanitarian corridor for Gaza
NEWS

Mitsotakis to Shtayyeh: Greece ready to assist in humanitarian corridor for Gaza

Blinken in Cyprus to discuss Gaza aid plan
NEWS

Blinken in Cyprus to discuss Gaza aid plan