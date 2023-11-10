Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken

Turkey discussed increasing the daily number of aid trucks to at least 500 for Gaza with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

The top US diplomat took a positive approach on the issue during talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Erdogan said.

Ankara will take steps to provide ambulances, food, water and medication to Gaza in cooperation with other countries, Erdogan also said as he spoke to reporters during his return flight from Uzbekistan. [Reuters]