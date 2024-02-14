False alarm over suspicious package at education ministry

Authorities are no longer under alert as the contents of the suspicious package do not pose a threat. A suspicious package, addressed to Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, was found at the Education Ministry earlier on Wednesday.

Authorities were put on high alert after receiving a call reporting the suspicious package.

Police removed the parcel from the building, after conducting an X-ray scan which revealed a suspicious object.

The bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene.

After an in-depth investigation, the bomb squad concluded that the parcel did not pose a threat.