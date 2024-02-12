NEWS

Explosive experts defuse a parcel bomb sent to Thessaloniki judge

[Kathimerini]

Explosives sent to the northern port city of Thessaloniki’s Courthouse earlier on Monday enclosed in an envelope were successfully defused by the bomb disposal unit, the police announced.

According to the latest information, the envelope was sent to the courthouse ten days ago, thus having a high potential to cause casualties. The parcel, addressed to a female senior judge, reached her third-floor office at the Thessaloniki Courthouse on Monday while containing gelatin dynamite. The alleged sender was the Association of Greek Judges and Prosecutors.

The judge deemed the envelope suspicious and handed it to court police, who conducted an X-ray scan revealing explosives.

The courthouse was immediately evacuated, and the explosives were successfully defused by the police bomb disposal unit. Few members of the public were in the courthouse at the time, as most trials had been postponed due to a lawyers’ strike.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Similar attacks have been carried out in recent years by small far-left militant groups targeting symbols of authority.

An investigation into the envelope’s sender, possible connections, and its route to the courthouse is underway.

[Kathimerini/AP]

Thessaloniki Terrorism Justice

