First cracks appear in farmers’ protests

Most of the farmers are determined to continue their mobilizations; however, some now believe that further escalation is not going to yield the results they want.

On Wednesday, Thessaly farmers announced their decision to lift a tractor roadblock but underlined they remain unsatisfied and request a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In an open letter to Mitsotakis, the farmers announced they would lift the roadblock on the E75 highway at Platykampos, east of Larissa in Thessaly, linking Athens to the south and Thessaloniki to the north.

The farmers of the local Lake Karla region want the restoration of some 180,000 hectares of land around the lake that was flooded during Storm Daniel last September and are also seeking compensation.

The farmers’ panhellenic coordinating committee is planning to escalate protests and roadblocks, and to lift toll booth barriers, but the decisions will be finalized in a meeting on Thursday.