PM Mitsotakis to meet with farmers’ representatives on Tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet separately with two representative groups of farmers at the Maximos Mansion on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing mobilizations and proposed relief measures.

At noon, he will meet with representatives of the Panhellenic Committee of farmers at blockades.

At 1 p.m., he will meet with the presidium of the National Association of Agricultural Cooperatives.

Protests began among the farmers of Thessaly, who were affected by Storm Daniel, but quickly spread throughout the country at the end of January, with producers voicing complaints about the high cost of fuel and agricultural materials.

The Prime Minister’s office stated that with the latest round of relief measures announced by the government earlier this month, they have already exhausted available resources and referred to September for a potential new package of measures, contingent upon fiscal space.

However, farmers anticipate additional commitments during their meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday, though it remains uncertain whether these will suffice to address their demands.

In the meantime, they are escalating blockades and indicating that if their demands are not met, they will block roads and travel to Athens with their tractors.