NEWS

Greece to join the European Air Shield initiative

Greece to join the European Air Shield initiative
File photo. [AP]

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias will sign an agreement for Greece’s accession to the NATO missile-defence project European Sky Shield initiative on Thursday in Brussels.

The Sky Shield air defense system, initiated by Germany, intends to bolster NATO’s protective capacity over Europe.

Dendias also announced that he will have the opportunity to meet with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler on the sidelines of the NATO defence ministers’ meeting. Turkey is also joining the initiative on Thursday.

“I believe it is a good opportunity for a reminder that it is absolutely necessary to preserve the current atmosphere of lower tension and to avoid any provocations, any actions that may threaten the calm atmosphere that now prevails,” he told journalists.

The other other countries in the memorandum are Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

The European Sky Shield Initiative enables participating nations to jointly procure an air and missile defence system in an efficient and cost-effective way using interoperable, off-the-shelf solutions. 

 

Defense NATO EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Vasileios Gryparis appointed Commander of EU’s Red Sea mission
NEWS

Vasileios Gryparis appointed Commander of EU’s Red Sea mission

German air defense frigate leaves port to join EU Red Sea mission
NEWS

German air defense frigate leaves port to join EU Red Sea mission

EU Red Sea operation HQ to be in Larissa
NEWS

EU Red Sea operation HQ to be in Larissa

EU to launch a Red Sea naval mission within three weeks
NEWS

EU to launch a Red Sea naval mission within three weeks

EU will only supply half of promised shells to Ukraine by March, Borrell says
NEWS

EU will only supply half of promised shells to Ukraine by March, Borrell says

Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea
NEWS

Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea