Greece to join the European Air Shield initiative

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias will sign an agreement for Greece’s accession to the NATO missile-defence project European Sky Shield initiative on Thursday in Brussels.

The Sky Shield air defense system, initiated by Germany, intends to bolster NATO’s protective capacity over Europe.

Dendias also announced that he will have the opportunity to meet with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler on the sidelines of the NATO defence ministers’ meeting. Turkey is also joining the initiative on Thursday.

“I believe it is a good opportunity for a reminder that it is absolutely necessary to preserve the current atmosphere of lower tension and to avoid any provocations, any actions that may threaten the calm atmosphere that now prevails,” he told journalists.

The other other countries in the memorandum are Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

The European Sky Shield Initiative enables participating nations to jointly procure an air and missile defence system in an efficient and cost-effective way using interoperable, off-the-shelf solutions.