Greece, Cyprus, France block Bayraktar financing

Greece, Cyprus and France reportedly blocked the financing for the supply of Turkish-made Bayraktar drones and artillery shells for Ukraine, which were to be purchased with European funds.

Kathimerini understands that during the meeting of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union early last week, the three countries declared their opposition by vetoing the proposal, which appeared to have the support of the majority of member-states.

According to a diplomatic source in Brussels, the permanent delegations of Greece and Cyprus in the EU had indications for some time that a major order from Turkey was being arranged and would be financed with EU money earmarked for Ukraine’s emergency needs.

When this was indeed confirmed, the permanent representatives of Greece, Cyprus and France responded quickly, blocking he procedure.