Metropolitan Seraphim to cut ties with MPs who voted for same-sex marriage

The Metropolis of Piraeus announced on Thursday it would “cut ties” with lawmakers who voted for the marriage equality bill. 

In a resolution “to address the consequences of the law on the marriage of same-sex individuals,” signed by Metropolitan Seraphim and other church council and administrative committee members, it stated it would not invite any of the 175 MPs who voted for the bill to any parish event until they revoked the law.

“To protect our ministry and respect our responsibility before God, we sever our ties with those who voted against divine law, not inviting them to any parish event until they show genuine repentance by repealing this heinous legislation,” it said. 

