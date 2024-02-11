NEWS

Opponents of bill allowing same-sex marriage rally in Athens

Opponents of bill allowing same-sex marriage rally in Athens
[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
Derek Gatopoulos; Demetris Nellas

More than 1,500 protesters gathered in central Athens on Sunday to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days.

Greece’s conservative government is sponsoring the bill but it will require votes from center and left opposition parties to be approved. However, even some center-left lawmakers have gone on record as opposing the bill.

Organizers of Sunday’s rally — religious groups — described the bill as a threat to the traditional family. Many of the protesters chanted “hands off our children.”

“Unfortunately, the woke agenda has also reached Greece and that agenda includes the marriage of homosexuals,” Dimitris Natsios, leader of the far-right and strongly religious Niki party told the Associated Press.

“Greece is a Christian Orthodox country and our tradition does not allow this. … We know and respect one type of marriage: The Orthodox Christian wedding. Our Constitution also does not provide for this, so this bill is unconstitutional and runs counter to our faith in Christ,” Natsios said.

The Niki party, founded in 2019, entered Parliament in 2023. In the most recent election, in June, it came in sixth, with 3.70% of the vote and elected 10 lawmakers to the 300-member assembly.

Many same-sex couples in Greece seeking to start a family currently get married in countries where same-sex weddings are legal.

Greece has legalized “cohabitation contracts” for same-sex couples since December 2015. It also allowed sex identity change by simple declaration without mandating psychiatric evaluation and sex reassignment surgery in October 2017.

If the bill is approved, Greece would become the first majority Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage.

[AP]

Religion Politics Human Rights

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nearly 55% of Greeks support gay marriage and 53% adoption, poll finds
NEWS

Nearly 55% of Greeks support gay marriage and 53% adoption, poll finds

SYRIZA submits legislative proposal on same-sex marriage
NEWS

SYRIZA submits legislative proposal on same-sex marriage

SYRIZA to table its own bill for marriage equality
NEWS

SYRIZA to table its own bill for marriage equality

Same-sex families accuse former ND premier of ‘stigmatizing’ their children
NEWS

Same-sex families accuse former ND premier of ‘stigmatizing’ their children

SYRIZA slams government over State Department report
NEWS

SYRIZA slams government over State Department report

Ecumenical Patriarchate rejects same-sex marriage legislation
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarchate rejects same-sex marriage legislation