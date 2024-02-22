NEWS

Turkish central bank keeps its key interest rate unchanged, pausing a series of hikes

Turkish central bank keeps its key interest rate unchanged, pausing a series of hikes
People warm themselves with a fire while fishing over the Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday. [AP]

Turkey’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 45% on Thursday, pausing a series of aggressive rate hikes aimed at taming high inflation.

The central bank said it was keeping the benchmark one-week repo rate on hold, according to a statement. It was the bank’s first interest rate decision under its newly appointed governor, Fatih Karahan.

The move was in line with expectations that the rate would be kept constant after the bank said last month that monetary tightness needed to “establish the disinflation course” was achieved.

On Thursday, the bank suggested the current rate would be maintained until “there is a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Karahan as central bank governor on February 3, replacing Hafize Gaye Erkan who resigned after claims of nepotism emerged in local media. Erkan, a former U.S.-based bank executive and Turkey’s first woman governor, strongly rejected the claims.

Under Erkan’s tenure, the central bank had raised the benchmark interest rate from 8.5% in June to 45% last month.

The rate hikes came after Erdogan, who was reelected in May, reversed his unconventional policies that economists say helped trigger a currency crisis and drove up the cost of living, leaving households struggling to afford basic goods.

Despite the series of hikes, inflation remains high – consumer prices rose nearly 65% in January. The Turkish lira, meanwhile, has slumped to a new record low against the dollar this week, going for 31 lira for $1.

Karahan, a former deputy governor under Erkan, has assured that Turkey would maintain policy to fight rampant inflation overseen by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek. [AP]

 

Turkey Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM hails Competition Commission’s fines on banks for market transparency
NEWS

PM hails Competition Commission’s fines on banks for market transparency

Stournaras: Migration essential to filling labor market gaps
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Migration essential to filling labor market gaps

Greece’s National Bank attracts strong demand in 20% stake sale
ECONOMY

Greece’s National Bank attracts strong demand in 20% stake sale

ATM robbers get away with €100,000 in cash
NEWS

ATM robbers get away with €100,000 in cash

Ten years’ jail for two ATM skimmers
NEWS

Ten years’ jail for two ATM skimmers

Greek banking sector in better place now, but BoG sees heightened risks to financial stability
NEWS

Greek banking sector in better place now, but BoG sees heightened risks to financial stability