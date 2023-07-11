Ten years’ jail for two ATM skimmers

A Thessaloniki court has sentenced two people to ten years’ imprisonment for their role in an ATM skimming operation in which the data of at least 665 bank cards were stolen.

Skimming is a way of stealing PINs and other information off credit and debit cards by rigging machines with hidden recording devices.

The defendants were found guilty of skimming three ATMs in Thessaloniki and one in the city of Giannitsa in September 2022.

Banks quickly cancelled the bank details, avoiding a loss of over 665,000 euros.

The defendants, both Bulgarian nationals, protested their innocence. [AMNA]