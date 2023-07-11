NEWS

Ten years’ jail for two ATM skimmers

Ten years’ jail for two ATM skimmers
[File photo]

A Thessaloniki court has sentenced two people to ten years’ imprisonment for their role in an ATM skimming operation in which the data of at least 665 bank cards were stolen.

Skimming is a way of stealing PINs and other information off credit and debit cards by rigging machines with hidden recording devices.

The defendants were found guilty of skimming three ATMs in Thessaloniki and one in the city of Giannitsa in September 2022.

Banks quickly cancelled the bank details, avoiding a loss of over 665,000 euros.

The defendants, both Bulgarian nationals, protested their innocence. [AMNA]

Crime Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens police crack bank safe box heist
NEWS

Athens police crack bank safe box heist

Greek banking sector in better place now, but BoG sees heightened risks to financial stability
NEWS

Greek banking sector in better place now, but BoG sees heightened risks to financial stability

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says
ECONOMY

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says

EU leaders play down bank risks as economy weakens
NEWS

EU leaders play down bank risks as economy weakens

Society threatened by thousands of foreclosures, says Tsipras
NEWS

Society threatened by thousands of foreclosures, says Tsipras

Reliable taxpayers to be rewarded
ECONOMY

Reliable taxpayers to be rewarded