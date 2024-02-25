Violence breaks out at universities in Athens and Thessaloniki

Violent clashes erupted at the Agricultural University of Athens in the Votanikos district in the first hours of Sunday, resulting in the torching of two buses and a car.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, around 1 a.m., 40 individuals attending a concert at the university took to Athens Avenue, setting fires and hurling stones at passing vehicles.

Riot police forces swiftly intervened, deploying tear gas and chemicals, while firefighters extinguished the blazes.

Violent incidents also erupted in the early hours of Sunday near the northern port city’s Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

A group of hooded individuals attacked police with Molotov cocktails and stones, setting fire to construction machinery, vehicles and trash bins.

Police forces intervened detaining eight individuals who were later released without charges.

No injuries were reported in either incident.