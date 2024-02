Five parked cars and several garbage bins were torched in the central Athenian neighbourhood of Exarcheia on Thursday morning, police said.

The first car was located at the junction of 3rd Septemvriou and Trikorfon Streets, another three burned on Zaimi and Alexandras Streets and a fifth was on Solomou Street. It was not clear who was behind the attacks.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames before they spread while police forces remain in the area.