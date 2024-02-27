NEWS

Police launches crackdown on urban guerrilla groups

The police’s Anti-Terrorism Division launched a crackdown on Tuesday against urban guerrilla groups operating in different parts of the Greek capital, including, reportedly, from two prisons.

Eight suspects have been taken into custody for questioning so far as part of the ongoing operation, with sources saying that the unidentified individuals appear to be connected to an attack last month on a bank in the central Athens district of Petralona.

Responsibility for the attack, which involved a makeshift bomb that damaged the bank’s entrance and cars parked nearby, without causing injuries, had been claimed at the time by a group calling itself the “Revenge Consortium.” In a post on an anti-establishment website, it said the bombing was an act of protest against auctions of repossessed properties. 

Sources have also suggested that the eight suspects may have been involved in a series of threats made against judicial officials. Some of the suspects being investigated in connection with these threats are said to be prison inmates.

