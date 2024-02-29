Woman in northern Greece with 54 dogs fined

A woman providing shelter to 54 dogs was handed a 2,000-euro fine for not securing a hygienic environment and not ensuring the well-being of the animals.

The woman hosted 16 dogs in her house, while she took care of another 38 on an adjacent plot in the area of Litis, near Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

She was fined after complaints were lodged with local authorities about the existence of a large number of animals on her premises.

A police investigation revealed that 46 dogs did not have an electronic ID card or a health book. For the remaining eight, fines of 10,400 euros were imposed for lack of health records.