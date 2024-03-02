NEWS

Polakis chastises Tsipras

[INTIME]

SYRIZA MP Pavlos Polakis criticized his former leader Alexis Tsipras over some of the remarks he made at a Kathimerini-sponsored conference Saturday.

In his remarks at the conference, Tsipras said that his government’s management of the Novartis case (regarding allegations of bribery involving politicians and doctors) and the issuing of television licenses “was unfortunate.”

“Wrong, comrade Aiexis Tsipras!” Polakis said in a Facebook posting soon afterwards.

“What was unfortunate was that you didn’t come to the (party) congress to say these things, but you went to the Kathimerini conference.”

“What was unfortunate was the illusion of a large part of SYRIZA’s leadership that Justice would do its job,” Polakis wrote.

Politics

