Crete demolitions saga continues

After the Court of First Instance of Lasithi on the island of Crete temporarily halted the demolition of unauthorized constructions on the beaches of Elounda, the Police Directorate of Lasithi has now granted a tacit postponement to the demolitions in Ierapetra.

Concerns have allegedly been raised by law enforcement about the potential for these demolitions to incite social turmoil.

Meanwhile, the demolition contractor is being compensated 1,000 euros per day of delay by the Decentralized Administration of Crete.

A few days ago, Ierapetra Mayor Manolis Fragoulis publicly extended gratitude to Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Yiannis Plakiotakis, the first vice president of the Parliament and MP for Lasithi, for the tacit extension granted to the Ierapetra shops, now permitted to remain until October 3.