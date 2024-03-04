Greek frigate ‘Hydra’ joins Aspides Operation in the Red sea

The Greek frigate “Hydra” is set to join the European naval mission “Operation Aspides” on Friday, following its transit through the Suez Canal on Sunday, with the aim of enhancing defense against Houthi threats in the Red Sea.

Hydra will dock in Djibouti for 24 hours for refueling and mission preparation, Kathimerini understands. It departed from Salamis Naval Base in the eastern part of the Attica region on Monday, making a stop in the island of Crete before heading to the Red Sea.

“Aspides,” which in Greek means “Shields,” was launched last month to guard vessels from attack by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas in its war with Israel.

At the crossroads between Asia, Africa and Europe, Greece controls the largest merchant fleet in the world and attacks against its vessels have increased. Greece’s largest port, Piraeus, has seen trade drop 40%.

Hydra’s arrival, expected at the end of this week, will formally initiate the operation, while the EU naval force in the Red Sea will consist of four surface units. The Italian destroyer Caio Duillio, serving as the command ship, the French frigate Languedoc, and the German Hessen are already engaged in intercepting missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Houthis, with Belgium intending to contribute a frigate in the future.

For the safety of the five Aspides warships and crew, Greece has initiated coordination between “Aspides” and US-led Prosperity Guardian and other fleets in the area.

Greece, and the Hellenic European Union Operations Headquarters (EL EU OHQ) in particular, will be the headquarters of the EU operation for the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, after a relevant proposal by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias was accepted by his counterparts at the informal ministerial meeting of the EU in Brussels.