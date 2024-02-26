NEWS ASPIDES

KYSEA approves Greek participation in EU’s Red Sea naval mission

Τhe National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA), Greece’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, on Monday approved the country’s participation in the European Union naval mission to the Red Sea known as Aspides (from the Greek for “shield”).

The Greek frigate Ydra will embark for the Red Sea to join the mission which was designed to counter Houthi attacks on shipping.

During the KYSEA meeting at Maximos Mansion, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, it was also decided to extend the term of office of the acting head of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Georgios Alexandrakis, for one year.

