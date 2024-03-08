NEWS

Cypriot president expresses gratitude over Gaza aid plan

Cypriot president expresses gratitude over Gaza aid plan
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides visited Doha on November 26-27 to push for a maritime corridor to get humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. [AP]

Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides has expressed his “deep satisfaction” over the Cyprus-initiated joint multinational plan to open up a humanitarian aid corridor for Gaza in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a written statement, Christodoulides thanked Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his team, who “worked methodically and with zeal since October to draw up a comprehensive plan of operations, Cyprus’ own Amalthea Initiative, which contributes critically to the response of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Cyprus Palestine EU

