NEWS

Iranian man dies after being shot in the head

Iranian man dies after being shot in the head
File photo.

A 35-year-old Iranian man who was shot in the head by an unknown assailant in central Athens on Friday night died from his injuries on Saturday.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. outside a hookah cafe, at the intersection of Epirou and Michail Voda Streets. The man was taken to the hospital where he was intubated. 

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether he quarrelled with one of the patrons in the cafe. They are also looking into reports that he was attacked by a group of people. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fuel smugglers linked to underworld
NEWS

Fuel smugglers linked to underworld

Court jails man for 19 years for rape of niece
NEWS

Court jails man for 19 years for rape of niece

Police bust counterfeit travel document gang
NEWS

Police bust counterfeit travel document gang

Apartment raid finds drug lacing lab, firearms
NEWS

Apartment raid finds drug lacing lab, firearms

Bomb blast damages gas station in Piraeus
NEWS

Bomb blast damages gas station in Piraeus

Antiquities found in Corinth, police says
NEWS

Antiquities found in Corinth, police says