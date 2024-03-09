Iranian man dies after being shot in the head

A 35-year-old Iranian man who was shot in the head by an unknown assailant in central Athens on Friday night died from his injuries on Saturday.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. outside a hookah cafe, at the intersection of Epirou and Michail Voda Streets. The man was taken to the hospital where he was intubated.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether he quarrelled with one of the patrons in the cafe. They are also looking into reports that he was attacked by a group of people.