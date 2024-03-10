NEWS

Beleri imbroglio freezes prospects of bilateral deals

Beleri imbroglio freezes prospects of bilateral deals

Greece’s decision to block Albania’s EU accession process in the wake of mayor-elect of Himare Fredi Beleri’s prosecution and sentencing will inevitably impact Greek plans to reach an agreement on the delimitation of maritime exclusive economic zones that Athens hoped would serve as a blueprint for the more important negotiations with Turkey.

EU, and US, pressure on Athens to revise its stance will continue, given that Albania has staked a position as the most anti-Russian of Balkan countries, and will redouble if the Greek government follows the advice of some politicians to impose bilateral sanctions. Proponents of sanctions claim that Albanian Premier Edi Rama sees Western support as a license to ignore Greek pressure.

For the first time in years, being once again enmeshed in long-standing conflicts in the Balkans, is a real possibility, especially if nationalists prevail in Northern Macedonia. 

Albania Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Albanian rule of law questioned over Beleri conviction
NEWS

Albanian rule of law questioned over Beleri conviction

Rama burns bridges with Beleri conviction
NEWS

Rama burns bridges with Beleri conviction

Greece says Beleri’s conviction ‘heightens concerns’ over judicial objectivity 
NEWS

Greece says Beleri’s conviction ‘heightens concerns’ over judicial objectivity 

Tension over Beleri apparent at funeral
NEWS

Tension over Beleri apparent at funeral

Beleri granted leave to attend funeral
NEWS

Beleri granted leave to attend funeral

Prolonged deadlock persists over Beleri’s detention
NEWS

Prolonged deadlock persists over Beleri’s detention