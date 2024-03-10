Beleri imbroglio freezes prospects of bilateral deals

Greece’s decision to block Albania’s EU accession process in the wake of mayor-elect of Himare Fredi Beleri’s prosecution and sentencing will inevitably impact Greek plans to reach an agreement on the delimitation of maritime exclusive economic zones that Athens hoped would serve as a blueprint for the more important negotiations with Turkey.

EU, and US, pressure on Athens to revise its stance will continue, given that Albania has staked a position as the most anti-Russian of Balkan countries, and will redouble if the Greek government follows the advice of some politicians to impose bilateral sanctions. Proponents of sanctions claim that Albanian Premier Edi Rama sees Western support as a license to ignore Greek pressure.

For the first time in years, being once again enmeshed in long-standing conflicts in the Balkans, is a real possibility, especially if nationalists prevail in Northern Macedonia.