Prolonged deadlock persists over Beleri’s detention

Greece is anticipating an initiative from the Albanian government of Prime Minister Edi Rama to address the ongoing deadlock in bilateral relations caused by the detention of Fredi Beleri, the ethnic Greek mayor-elect in the southern town of Himare, on charges of alleged vote-buying.

Shortly before Christmas, Rama effectively announced the removal of the acting mayor, Jorgo Goro, who was the defeated candidate in the local elections held in May. With Goro initially expressing his intention to step down, Rama considered three alternatives: Theodhori Cami, Ilir Paco, and Vangjel Tavo.

However, the challenge in accepting Rama’s proposal by the three individuals and, more significantly, the letter from Beleri in prison stating that whoever temporarily assumes the position of mayor must be one of the municipal councilors from the winning side of the May vote, should not be unrelated to the outcome of the vote, and cannot be from an area outside the municipality of Himara, effectively thwarted Rama’s initial initiative.

Greece has set three conditions to refrain from vetoing Albania’s EU membership aspirations: the swearing-in of Beleri, a fair trial for him, and respect for the presumption of innocence.

Officials in Athens are apparently in consultation with Beleri, seeking a middle ground on an issue that extends beyond Greek-Albanian relations and appears to have also impacted the broader debate on the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

Judging from Rama’s recent maneuvers, however, many analysts and pundits in the neighboring country believe that the Albanian prime minister is attempting to pave the way for repeat elections in Himare, while Beleri is imprisoned and incapacitated due to his pending legal issues.

These recent developments were preceded by a very intensive diplomatic backdrop and exchanges between Athens and Tirana at various levels.

In recent weeks, with Endri Fuga, a close associate of Rama, contacts were made not only from the Maximos Mansion but also from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Moreover, on Thursday, Igli Hasani, Albania’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, said that “there are negotiations, ideas, and commitments from both sides to find a solution.”

Hasani denied that Tirana and Athens are discussing a “commonly-accepted solution” as the temporary mayor of Himare. He noted that “the decision of the Special Court is being examined by the government, and all steps are being considered that will lead to a situation that will create a long-term and reliable solution.”