Court upholds conviction for attack on professor

An Athens appeals court on Tuesday upheld the initial conviction of one of two men in their early 20s involved in an attack seven years ago on Angelos Syrigos, a Panteion University professor, bringing legal procedures to a close after six trial postponements.

As in the first trial, the court convicted him of dangerous bodily harm without recognition of mitigating factors and sentenced him to 12 months, suspended for three years. The other perpetrator was also convicted at first instance and at the appeals court.

Syrigos, a MP for ruling New Democracy since 2019, was assaulted at noon on February 15, 2017 after an argument with one of the attackers who was writing slogans on university property. The young man and two of his friends assaulted the professor in the courtyard of Panteion University in Athens.

Syrigos received multiple blows to the head and ribs and received hospital treatment.