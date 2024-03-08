NEWS

Judge sacked for tardiness but remains a civil servant

A judge has been dismissed from the judiciary over her extremely tardy handling of dozens of cases, following a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court’s 48-member disciplinary committee.

Several complaints had been lodged about the judge, not just by lawyers but also defendants and plaintiffs, over the years.

The judge said that she had been burdened with an unreasonable workload, and that physical and mental health reasons further prevented her from carrying out her duties in a timely manner.

While it dismissed the judge from the judiciary, the committee decided that she could continue to work in the public sector.

