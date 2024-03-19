NEWS

Erdogan’s comments on Cyprus a blatant distortion of the historical truth, say sources

[InTime News]

Greek diplomatic sources have reacted to remarks made by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding Cyprus.

In a speech he delivered to Turkish military personnel at a dinner Monday, Erdogan not only defended the Turkish invasion of Cyprus but went even further by arguing that if Turkish forces had moved further south in 1974, then Cyprus might be all Turkish today.

“The statements of the Turkish president regarding the illegal invasion of Cyprus in 1974 constitute a blatant distortion of the historical truth and an insult to the memory of the victims,” Greek diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

“Much more so when this is done at a time when there is an ongoing effort, under the auspices of the United Nations, to resume the talks for the Cyprus issue in the context of the decisions of the UN Security Council,” the same sources added.

 

