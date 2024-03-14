Turkey attaches ‘great importance’ to CBM meetings, defense ministry sources say

Turkey attaches “great importance” to the meetings with Greece to discuss Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) and notes the importance of dialogue between the two sides, sources at the Turkish defence ministry said on Thursday, during the regular weekly press briefing.

The sources also referred to the next meeting to discuss CBMs, which is being scheduled for April 22.

“This is a period in which we are mutually focusing on a positive agenda with Greece. During this time when we are giving emphasis to the importance of maintaining a positive dialogue between the two sides, we believe that establishing a sincere and constructive relationship with an approach focused on a solution will benefit both countries,” the sources said.

“We believe that the meetings on CBMs are an important opportunity to continue the dialogue between the two sides and, consequently, the next meeting is planned to take place in Athens toward the end of April,” they added.

