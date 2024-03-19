NEWS

Kasselakis: Regrettable that Tempe crash victims’ relatives have to seek justice in Europe

Political parties have to submit their findings on the Tempe train crash, the country’s deadliest rail accident, to the parliament’s investigative committee by Monday. [InTime News]

It is regrettable that the relatives of the victims of the railway accident in Tempe are forced to resort to Europe to find their rights, SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in a written statement read during the party’s parliamentary group.

“Mitsotakis will avoid appearing in Parliament on Wednesday and choose to run away. From the very first moment, his only concern was to cover up the crime and the responsibilities of the members of his government,” Kasselakis said and called on the Prime Minister to reflect on his historical responsibility.

Kasselakis is currently in Thiva where he serves his military service.

[AMNA]

Politics Transport Justice

