Controversy erupts over prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case

The prosecutor’s recommendations for the chief suspect in the case of an Athens girl who was sexually abused and forced into prostitution when she was 12 years old spurred tension in Parliament on Thursday, as a public protest rally was also being planned in the city center.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor in the case argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove that 55-year-old businessman Ilias Michos had raped the young girl, forced her into prostitution and made money from pimping her.

The controversy over the recommendation spilled into Parliament’s plenary during discussions on a Justice Ministry bill, with the main opposition accusing the government of encouraging an atmosphere of impunity. It also expressed concerns about the justice system’s handling of the case.

Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis brushed off the accusations, highlighting that the trial is conducted behind closed doors and emphasizing the importance of respecting the country’s courts and judicial system.

The final decision on the case rests with the court, where the majority of the composition consists of lay judges, jurors who typically bring a common sense of justice to the decision.