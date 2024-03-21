Greek PM advocates for Eurobonds dedicated to EU defense at Brussels summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed the issuance of Eurobonds exclusively for EU defense bolstering during his opening statements Thursday at the ongoing two-day European Union Council Summit in Brussels.

Greece, surpassing 2% of GDP on defense spending, emphasizes the need for new financing methods to maintain European defense. Mitsotakis urges for Eurobonds dedicated solely to defense to fortify Europe’s security.

Regarding Gaza, Mitsotakis urged the Summit to recognize the humanitarian crisis, calling for a ceasefire and hostages’ release, discouraging Israeli attacks on Rafah. He reiterated Greece’s support for a two-state solution in Palestine, advocating for stability.

Additionally, Mitsotakis expressed satisfaction over discussing primary sector issues affecting farmers, aiming to balance green transition ambitions with farmers’ livelihoods.

On Turkey, Mitsotakis anticipates discussions that reflect the existing framework of Euro-Turkish relations.

Mitsotakis will further address these concerns during the two-day EU Summit, emphasizing the importance of collective action for Europe’s defense, stability in Gaza and balanced agricultural policies.