Air and rail safety agency chief resigns

The President of the National Aviation Investigation Agency And Railway Accidents And Transportation Safety (HARSIA) has resigned.

Athanasios Binis resigned on March 19 for “personal reasons,” Infrastructure and Transport Minisistry sources said.

The same officials attempted to decouple Binis’ resignation from the Tempe rail tragedy issue, saying that the official in charge of investigating the Feb. 28, 2023, rail crash that claimed 57 lives is Deputy President Christos Papadimitriou.

By law, the President of HARSIA must be an expert in air safety and the Deputy President in rail safety.

A replacement will be appointed soon, the sources said.