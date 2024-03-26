NEWS

New Democracy expels former MP over Tempe comments

New Democracy expels former MP over Tempe comments
[InTime News]

Ruling New Democracy has expelled a former MP for comments he made concerning the 2023 Tempe railway disaster in which 57 people, mostly university students, died.

Speaking on local radio in his native Trikala, Michalis Tamilos, who was a conservative MP from 2012 to 2014, questioned why there was so much attention on the three people from Trikala who perished in the collision when “1,977 people from Trikala died in 2023.”

“All of Trikala will not take a handkerchief and cry because 1,977 local people died. Life goes on. Everyone has their own problems. People are looking for work.”

Announcing his expulsion, New Democracy said the former MP’s “statements are inconsistent with our principles and values and have no place in our party.”

Politics Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t ‘accepts’ opposition’s challenge of a no confidence motion
NEWS

Gov’t ‘accepts’ opposition’s challenge of a no confidence motion

Mitsotakis calls for end to ‘political speculation’ about Tempe railway disaster
NEWS

Mitsotakis calls for end to ‘political speculation’ about Tempe railway disaster

Former SYRIZA transport minister seeks lifting of his own immunity over rail crash
NEWS

Former SYRIZA transport minister seeks lifting of his own immunity over rail crash

Train crash debate mired in acrimony
NEWS

Train crash debate mired in acrimony

Parliament to debate Tempe crash report amid cover-up allegations
NEWS

Parliament to debate Tempe crash report amid cover-up allegations

Kasselakis: Regrettable that Tempe crash victims’ relatives have to seek justice in Europe
NEWS

Kasselakis: Regrettable that Tempe crash victims’ relatives have to seek justice in Europe