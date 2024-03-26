New Democracy expels former MP over Tempe comments

Ruling New Democracy has expelled a former MP for comments he made concerning the 2023 Tempe railway disaster in which 57 people, mostly university students, died.

Speaking on local radio in his native Trikala, Michalis Tamilos, who was a conservative MP from 2012 to 2014, questioned why there was so much attention on the three people from Trikala who perished in the collision when “1,977 people from Trikala died in 2023.”

“All of Trikala will not take a handkerchief and cry because 1,977 local people died. Life goes on. Everyone has their own problems. People are looking for work.”

Announcing his expulsion, New Democracy said the former MP’s “statements are inconsistent with our principles and values and have no place in our party.”