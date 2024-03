Greek lawmakers debate a no-confidence vote submitted by opposition parties over the government’s handling of last year’s Tempe rail disaster at a plenary session of the Parliament in Athens, on March 26, 2024. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

The no-confidence motion tabled against the government by several opposition parties failed Thursday night, with 141 MPs voting for and 159 against.

The 158 MPs of the ruling New Democracy party were joined by an independent MP, who has bolted from the far-right Spartans, to reject the motion.

The result had been expected. A defection by New Democracy MPs that would bring down the government would have been a surprise of immense proportions.