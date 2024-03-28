Plans for Mitsotakis’ trip to Washington in April cancelled

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will not be travelling to Washington in April due to conflicting obligations, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis announced on Thursday.

He was expected to travel to the American capital to attend an event at the White House commemorating the anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821.

“The Prime Minister will not travel for the event in the US. This is not customary anyway. There was an attempt to organise a visit], but as the dates do not combine, considering that New Democracy’s conference is starting at which he should be present, it was not possible for him to go to this celebration,” Marinakis said.

“However, this does not change the fact that the relations between Greece and the US are at the best possible level”.

Government sources had said earlier in March that he would also meet with US President Joe Biden.