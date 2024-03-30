NEWS

Public urged to be vigilant for fall armyworm

Authorities in Attica have urged farmers and the public to be on the lookout for an invasive pest that has eaten through billions of pounds of crops in Africa and Australia.

Commonly known as the fall armyworm, the Spodoptera frugiperda has already been spotted in the regional units of Laconia, Iraklio, Lasithi, Eastern Attica, Evia, Lesvos and Hania.

In addition to grasses, the caterpillar can damage to crops such as cotton, canola, gourds, peanuts, alfalfa, onions, beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, tobacco as well as to several house plants.

A native to the tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas, by 2016 the moth was detected in Nigeria, Sao Tome, Benin and Togo and has since spread to more than 30 African countries.

In 2018 the insect was detected in India, and has since spread to Egypt, Israel, Turkey and, in 2023, Cyprus.

Authorities have called on the public to report any sightings of the pest.

