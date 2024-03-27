Avgenakis: Decision on EU agriculture policy a positive decision, but not enough

Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food, Lefteris Avgenakis (C) arrives at the start of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on 26 March 2024. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA]

Τhe decisions of the EU member states regarding changes in the regulations of the Common Agriculture Policy are a good development, but not enough to alleviate the farmers’ concerns of farmers, said Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis in an interview with state broadcaster ERT.

He added that Greece’s coordinated efforts are bringing results since 19 proposals submitted by the Greek side have been adopted.

“We had a first good development, but it is not enough,” he said. “The pressure and the coordinated work done by Greece and other European states have succeeded. But this is not enough.”

The Greek minister emphasised that the following proposals should also be considered immediately:

– to allocate 2% of the CAP’s annual budget for dealing with climate crises for special aid, following climate disasters,

– to give flexibility to member states to be able to modify the CAP Strategic Plan and transfer resources between the two pillars or from year to year, and

– to have flexibility in the application of the so-called ecological schemes and flexibility of deviations in their application in cases where it is required.

EU agriculture ministers on Tuesday signed measures that revise conditions for farmers to gain access to subsidies under EU’s CAP, which had been one of the reasons behind the protests. CAP pays critical subsidies to farmers, but under the condition of following strict environmental rules.

Environmental groups decried the loosening of regulations, describing it as a big step backwards.

[AMNA, Kathimerini]