Anti-establishment group hangs Tempe banner at Greek parliament

Approximately 20 individuals entered the courtyard of the Greek Parliament on Sunday afternoon, hanging banners concerning the Tempi rail crash, the country’s deadliest rail accident. The collision in February 2023 resulted in the loss of 57 lives and left numerous others injured.

Sources suggest that individuals who entered parliament on Sunday are affiliated with the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas. The individuals left shortly after.

The banner bore the slogan: “Anger cannot be suppressed.”

