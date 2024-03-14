Protests persist against private universities

Thousands of students gathered in Athens on Thursday to protest against newly enacted legislation allowing the establishment of private universities in the country.

Critics argue that the move will devalue degrees obtained from public universities and exclude those who cannot afford private education.

“This law will merely exist on paper,” declared the prominent banner leading the march.

Traffic was halted during the demonstration, and police detained nine protesters prior to the rally.

Similar demonstrations took place in the cities of Thessaloniki and Patra. Student organizations have pledged to organize additional protests next week.