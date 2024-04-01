Tempe train crash casts long shadow over Greece’s political scene

A woman takes a photograph of a monument commemorating the victims of the Tempe railway crash on February 28, marking the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. [AP]

The deadly Tempe train crash of February 2023 casts a long shadow over the country’s political scene, with political clashes set to deepen.

On Monday, Socialist PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis will visit the Supreme Court to call for an investigation into the tampered audio recordings hours after the tragedy. This will be followed by an indictment submitted by the leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party on Tuesday and a lawsuit submitted by 33 families of the victims.

The government is also expected to announce some small-scale changes to cover the posts of the two ministers who resigned last week, while farmers are expected in Athens for talks with the PM.

Tempe crash

Androulakis has stated his intention to visit the Supreme Court on Monday to request an investigation into the tampering of audio recordings. The main opposition SYRIZA party initially announced plans to pursue a similar course of action, but later decided against it.

According to a report last week in the newspaper To Vima, a recording of a conversation between the station master and the train driver, leaked to the media hours after the crash, had allegedly been edited to give the impression to the public that human error was responsible for the crash, rather than systemic issues and the lack of safety in the rail network.

On Tuesday, Kasselakis announced his intention to submit an indictment “with clear reasons” outlining the charges to be brought against former transport minister Kostas Karamanlis.

On Wednesday, dozens of families of the victims will file lawsuits against all those involved in the initial hours of the accident. They will also present new evidence regarding the covering of the site of the deadly head-on collision with aggregate stones.

Government changes

The Prime Minister’s office is expected to announce replacements for the two ministers who resigned last week – Minister of State Stavros Papastavrou and Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Yiannis Bratakos.

The ministers resigned after it was revealed that they visited the home of the owner of the newspaper where the allegations of tampering were first reported, on the same day. Government officials have said that “their participation in a social gathering gave the wrong message.”

Officials stated that there will be no reshuffle, but only some internal adjustments. State Minister Makis Voridis is expected to expand his portfolio, while Secretary General for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Stelios Koutnatzis might be promoted to a ministerial position.

Thessaly farmers

A delegation of 15 farmers from the flood-hit region of Thessaly is in Athens to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Delays in their compensation payments will be the primary topic of discussion. They will also explore strategies for restoring the areas damaged by storm Daniel, with particular focus on a study conducted by a team of Dutch experts on the region’s agricultural recovery. The proposal to cease cotton cultivation, outlined in the report, is a non-negotiable point for the farmers.

ND party convention

The ruling New Democracy party will hold its party convention from April 5-7 at Zappeion Hall, commemorating the 50th anniversary of its founding.

The convention will prioritize discussions on the forthcoming European elections and will commence with an opening address by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. European People’s Party President Manfred Weber is also expected to be in attendance.