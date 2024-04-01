Athens Mayor Doukas congratulates Istanbul counterpart on reelection
Athens Mayor Haris Doukas has congratulated his Istanbul counterpart Ekrem Imamoglu on his reelection in Turkey’s local elections Sunday.
“Your reelection crowns your highly successful tenure. Your vision of a modern and democratic city serves as an inspiration both within and beyond Turkey. I am confident that our cooperation will be seamless, guided by our shared values and our strong commitment to addressing the new challenges confronting our cities,” Doukas said in a message on social media.
“Başarılar diliyoruz,” he added, meaning “Wishing you success,” in Turkish.
Imamoglu, 53, of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is widely viewed by many analysts as a potential future president.