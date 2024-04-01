NEWS

Athens Mayor Doukas congratulates Istanbul counterpart on reelection

Athens Mayor Doukas congratulates Istanbul counterpart on reelection
File photo. [InTime News]

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas has congratulated his Istanbul counterpart Ekrem Imamoglu on his reelection in Turkey’s local elections Sunday.

“Your reelection crowns your highly successful tenure. Your vision of a modern and democratic city serves as an inspiration both within and beyond Turkey. I am confident that our cooperation will be seamless, guided by our shared values and our strong commitment to addressing the new challenges confronting our cities,” Doukas said in a message on social media.

“Başarılar diliyoruz,” he added, meaning “Wishing you success,” in Turkish.

Imamoglu, 53, of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is widely viewed by many analysts as a potential future president.

Turkey Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
In setback to Erdogan, opposition makes huge gains in local election
TURKEY

In setback to Erdogan, opposition makes huge gains in local election

Turkey’s resurgent opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
NEWS

Turkey’s resurgent opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections

In setback to Erdogan, Turkish opposition makes big gains in local elections
NEWS

In setback to Erdogan, Turkish opposition makes big gains in local elections

Turkish opposition set to retain major cities, preliminary results show
NEWS

Turkish opposition set to retain major cities, preliminary results show

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections
NEWS

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections

Muslim ND candidate withdraws from election race after alleged intel report
NEWS

Muslim ND candidate withdraws from election race after alleged intel report