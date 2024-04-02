Jailed neo-Nazi questioned over alleged voter deception

Ilias Kasidiaris, the imprisoned former deputy leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group, was questioned from prison on Monday by the Supreme Court prosecutor, who is carrying out a preliminary investigation regarding allegations that the nationalist Spartiates (Spartans) party was, in fact, a shell party that he created to take part in elections which he was barred from participating due to his incarceration.

Kasidiaris reportedly argued that there was no prior planning to create the party, claiming his support for the Spartiates was public and did not deceive any voters.

All the party’s MPs have given explanations as suspects for electoral fraud.

The prosecutor is expected in due course to decide whether to bring criminal charges, while the Electoral Court’s decision on the legality of the Spartiates’ participation in the Parliament is also pending.