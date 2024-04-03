Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet on the sidelines of NATO meeting
Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Brussels, on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting.
The two ministers discussed the roadmap of the bilateral cooperation between Athens and Ankara, the preparations for the upcoming visit of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara in May, as well as regional and international issues, according to diplomatic sources.