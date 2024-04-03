NEWS

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet on the sidelines of NATO meeting

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet on the sidelines of NATO meeting
[AMNA]

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Brussels, on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

The two ministers discussed the roadmap of the bilateral cooperation between Athens and Ankara, the preparations for the upcoming visit of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara in May, as well as regional and international issues, according to diplomatic sources.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan local election defeat ‘won’t impact foreign policy’
NEWS

Erdogan local election defeat ‘won’t impact foreign policy’

Erdogan to meet Biden in Washington in May, Turkish media report
NEWS

Erdogan to meet Biden in Washington in May, Turkish media report

Opposition demands response to Erdogan’s ‘unconscionable’ Cyprus claims
NEWS

Opposition demands response to Erdogan’s ‘unconscionable’ Cyprus claims

Maintaining calm relations in the ‘frozen’ Greek-Turkish dispute
NEWS

Maintaining calm relations in the ‘frozen’ Greek-Turkish dispute

Illegal crossings from Turkey have plummeted, says migration minister
NEWS

Illegal crossings from Turkey have plummeted, says migration minister

Erdogan calls for pressure on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza
NEWS

Erdogan calls for pressure on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza