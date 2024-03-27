Erdogan to meet Biden in Washington in May, Turkish media report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to travel to Washington for a meeting with US President Joe Biden on May 9, Turkish media reported on Tuesday. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

This meeting would mark the first time the two leaders have met at the Oval Office. Their last encounter was at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

Erdogan’s last formal reception at the White House was with former President Donald Trump in May 2017. Since then, the Turkish strongman is understood to have actively sought an official visit with the Biden administration.

Earlier this month, officials from both countries engaged in extensive discussions regarding the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as various bilateral matters, during meetings in Washington.

Ties between the two NATO allies have been strained in recent years amid disagreements over a range of issues, but relations have shown signs of improvement following Ankara’s approval of Sweden’s bid to join NATO.