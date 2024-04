Gerapetritis meets Kuleba on sidelines of NATO ministers’ summit

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met on Wednesday with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Summit, according to a ministry post on platform X.

NATO foreign ministers met on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss how to put military support for Ukraine on a long-term footing, including a proposal for a 100 billion euro, five-year fund and a plan seen as a way to secure aid for Kyiv.