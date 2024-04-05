NEWS

Livestock cargo ship runs aground off Pserimos

Livestock cargo ship runs aground off Pserimos
File photo.

A livestock cargo ship ran aground north of the islet of Pserimos in the Dodecanese island complex on Friday.

No injuries have been reported among the 15 crew members of the Tanzania-flagged vessel.

The ship had departed from Batumi in Georgia and was en route to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, carrying 6,800 lambs.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear. A tow boat has been dispatched to assist in pulling the vessel.

Further details are currently unavailable.

Transport Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Five OSE insiders got hold of audio files of Tempe train crash
NEWS

Five OSE insiders got hold of audio files of Tempe train crash

No-confidence debate comes to a head
NEWS

No-confidence debate comes to a head

‘I’m not hiding,’ ex-transport minister says
NEWS

‘I’m not hiding,’ ex-transport minister says

Gas pipe claim at Tempe crash site dismissed by opposition MP as a ‘lie’
NEWS

Gas pipe claim at Tempe crash site dismissed by opposition MP as a ‘lie’

Gov’t ‘accepts’ opposition’s challenge of a no confidence motion
NEWS

Gov’t ‘accepts’ opposition’s challenge of a no confidence motion

The 2022 train accident that foretold the Tempe tragedy
IN DEPTH

The 2022 train accident that foretold the Tempe tragedy