Livestock cargo ship runs aground off Pserimos

A livestock cargo ship ran aground north of the islet of Pserimos in the Dodecanese island complex on Friday.

No injuries have been reported among the 15 crew members of the Tanzania-flagged vessel.

The ship had departed from Batumi in Georgia and was en route to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, carrying 6,800 lambs.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear. A tow boat has been dispatched to assist in pulling the vessel.

Further details are currently unavailable.