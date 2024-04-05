NEWS

Androulakis welcomes court decision on wiretapping data

Androulakis welcomes court decision on wiretapping data
[InTime News]

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis has welcomed a decision by the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, that a law forbidding independent privacy watchdog ADAE from informing him about the data collected during his surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) was unconstitutional.

Describing the decision as “historic,” Androulakis told MPs that it would put a stop to the “violation of the rule of law and of human rights,” by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“With this particular decision, the para-state of [the Prime Minister’s Office] has suffered a great defeat in its attempt to cover up the wiretapping case and my surveillance,” he said.

Sharpening his criticism of the government and the prime minister personally, the PASOK leader said that “this would not happen in any European country. But you are not the government of a European country … You are a party of shame on the separation of powers.”

He said Mitsotakis “had the audacity to use the EYP to the detriment of his political opponents and members of the cabinet. I was put under surveillance when I submitted my bid for the leadership of PASOK.”

He added that that he will find out on Monday why he was monitored.

In a unanimous decision announced on Friday, the Council of State stated that the provision included in a 2021 law, which prohibited informing the affected party after the expiration of the lifting of confidentiality of communications, even when there is no risk to national security that was seen as warranting the imposition of the measure, “constitutes an excessive limitation of the inviolability of communication, which is not justified within the framework of the rule of law.”

Following the decision, the ADAE is obliged to address Androulakis’s request for the data in light of the new facts.

Politics Justice Wiretapping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A key figure in Greece’s spyware case still owns a stake in US sanctioned Intellexa
NEWS

A key figure in Greece’s spyware case still owns a stake in US sanctioned Intellexa

Eleven far-right MPs charged with electoral fraud 
NEWS

Eleven far-right MPs charged with electoral fraud 

Jailed neo-Nazi questioned over alleged voter deception
NEWS

Jailed neo-Nazi questioned over alleged voter deception

Androulakis to call on Supreme Court to investigate tampered Tempe recordings
NEWS

Androulakis to call on Supreme Court to investigate tampered Tempe recordings

Former SYRIZA transport minister seeks lifting of his own immunity over rail crash
NEWS

Former SYRIZA transport minister seeks lifting of his own immunity over rail crash

CoE report laments unchanged selection process for top judges, prosecutors
NEWS

CoE report laments unchanged selection process for top judges, prosecutors